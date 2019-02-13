Non-bailable warrants for KP Info Minister Shaukat Yousafzai

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court Tuesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai for continuously not appearing for hearing in cases pertaining to attacks on PTV and Parliament House in 2014, Geo News reported.

The court ordered that Shaukat Yousafzai be arrested and presented before it. Further, the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad issued non-bailable arrest warrants for 26 PTI workers. The court also approved requests for exemption from hearings filed by PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jehangir Tareen, Asad Umar and Shafqat Mehmood. During the next hearing, the court will hear arguments on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s acquittal pleas in the cases. The hearing of the cases has been adjourned till March 28.

The anti-terrorism court is hearing two cases – attack on the state television building and Parliament – against PTI and PAT leaders. In August 2014, Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri took to streets in Islamabad against alleged rigging in 2013 general elections and Model Town killings. The protest had continued for 104 days. During the sit-in, the protesters beat up SSP Asmatullah Junejo on Constitution Avenue when they attacked the PTV headquarters and parts of the Parliament. The PTI chief had pleaded the court to transfer the cases to civil court; however, the request was rejected on December 11, 2017.