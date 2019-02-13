Foreign assets charges dropped from reference against Arbab Alamgir, spouse

PESHAWAR: The Accountability Court on Tuesday dropped charges of making foreign assets from a reference filed against the former federal minister for communication Arbab Alamgir Khan and his spouse Asma Alamgir after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed to produce any evidence about the assets before the court. The accountability court judge, Ishtiaq Ahmad, heard the application filed by the PPP's former lawmakers, seeking deletion of charges about foreign assets in the reference against them as these were levelled without any evidence or proof.

The NAB's prosecutor, Riaz Khan, submitted before the court that the bureau did not want to contest the application filed by the appellants and it was up to the court to delete or not the charges about foreign assets against the accused persons.

After deletion of the charges of foreign assets from the reference, the accountability court framed fresh charges against the former federal minister and erstwhile advisor to the prime minister.

Talking to the media persons after the court proceedings, Asma Alamgir said the Investigation Officer of the NAB KP was now trying to send the case to the Federal Bureau of Revenue after failing to produce evidence. She alleged the NAB was pressurising the FBR officials to make a case against them for freezing their bank accounts, which, she said, was an illegal act on part of the NAB officials.

However, she said the deletion of the charges about the foreign assets from the reference proved that the whole reference was malafide and based on false claims. She said the NAB was a silent spectator in the case of Aleema Khan, sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has thrown the FBR's February 7 notice into the dustbin. "Aleema Khan has hidden huge assets abroad and also violated the FBR order," she alleged.