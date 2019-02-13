AMAN-19 to pave way for regional peace, security: Alvi

KARACHI: The Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 concluded on Tuesday with spectacular sea maneuvers and international fleet review in the north Arabian Sea. The naval assets including naval ships, helicopters, special forces elements and observers from 46 countries participated in the four day exercise.

President Arif Alvi was the chief guest on the concluding day of the exercise. Upon arrival on board Pakistan Navy Ship MOAWIN, the president was welcomed by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and senior naval officers. Dr Alvi congratulated the Pakistan Navy for hosting the mega event and reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve for peace and security in the region. The president appreciated the participation of large number of like-minded nations and emphasized that AMAN-19 will pave the way to make the region more peaceful and secure with combined efforts by all the stakeholders. He reiterated the need for strategic cooperation to counter transnational maritime threats and encourage safety, security and stability in the region.

The chief guest also witnessed different operational exercises including firing by the ships on pre-deployed targets, replenishment between ships and other maritime maneuvers. The fleet review also featured an impressive fly past by the participating aircraft and helicopters. Thereafter, the participating ships formed up in traditional "AMAN Formation" to signify the unity and harmony to ensure PEACE in maritime domain. All the dignitaries including the President of Pakistan, chief minister Sindh, defence minister, minister of defence production, chairman JCSC, three services chief, ambassadors, defence and naval attaches and number of other guests witnessed the spectacular sea maneuvers and the International fleet review in the north Arabian Sea. The exercise displayed a resolve of 46 countries under the title “Together for Peace”.

AMAN-19 was conducted in two phases; the harbour phase spanned from 08-10 Feb and the sea phase from 11–12 Feb 19. The harbour phase comprised international maritime conference, seminars, cross ships visits, maritime counter terrorism demonstration. Whereas, the sea phase included practical execution of operational plans and activities finalized during the harbour phase and the international fleet review.