Pakistan, S Arabia have new economic partnership: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said Tuesday that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had forged a new economic partnership and visit of the Crown Prince would open the avenues for huge Saudi investment in Pakistan.

He noted the anticipated investment of $12 billion for Gwadar would further boost the economic and development prospects of the game changerproject China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to the benefit of not only Pakistan but also for the region.

While inaugurating an exhibition arranged by Saudi Embassy in Islamabad, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that Saudi Arabia had always stood firm with Pakistan through thick and thin, and both the countries were now entering into an era of economic cooperation, which would further strengthen the existing bond between two nations that was growing even stronger with each passing day.

Sanjrani underlined the need for preserving rich cultural heritage as cultural heritage and natural history of a nation is of high value, as ‘it affirmed our identity as a people and reflects and shapes values, beliefs, and aspirations of future generations’.

He said that Saudi Arabia was blessed with rich culture, shaped by its Islamic heritage, and its historical role in trade. “It is admirable that the people of Saudi Arabia have adapted their customs, hospitality, and culture to the modern world,” Sanjrani remarked while commending the efforts.

Chairman Senate emphasised that preservation of this culture was not only important for Saudi Arabia, but also held immense sentimental value for the entire Muslim Ummah. “As the birthplace of Islam, the Kingdom has placed special emphasis on preserving its Islamic archaeological heritage, by restoring mosques, and old Islamic neighbourhoods,” he said.

He congratulated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for organising such a wonderful event. The Senate chairman was accompanied by Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Shibli Faraz and Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Agha Shahzeb Durrani. Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki present on the occasion.