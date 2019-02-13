World’s largest Punjabi dictionary to be launched by PILAC

LAHORE: The world’s largest Punjabi dictionary compiled by the Punjab Institute of Language, Arts & Culture (PILAC) is all set to hit the markets after its formal launch by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a few days.

Compiled in a period of over two years, the seven-volume dictionary can be considered the mother of all Punjabi dictionaries in the world due to its content and variety of words in it. “The compilation of the dictionary was a daunting task for me as you cannot see such a rigorous research work in the Punjabi dictionaries in the whole subcontinent,” PILAC Director General (DG) Dr Sughra Sadaf said while talking to the media.

She said that the dictionary would have all the diversification of words used by Punjabi poets both classical and modern, including Bulleh Shah, Baba Farid, Waris Shah, Khawaja Ghulam Farid, Shah Hussain, Baba Guru Nanak and Sultan Bahu.

“It is a Punjabi to Punjabi dictionary but we are also planning to compile another one that would be from Punjabi to English for our younger generation that wants to read our Punjabi legends,” she said.

She added “A team of 10 well-known researchers was hired by PILAC for the uphill task and now our future generations would be grateful to PILAC for achieving such a milestone in two years.”