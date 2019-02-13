Importance of women in formal, informal sectors highlighted

Islamabad: Inspiration talks, exhibition of the work of women artisans and performance by women folk singers featured the commemoration of National Women’s Day at Lok Virsa on Tuesday.

Federal Ombudsman Kashmala Tariq was the chief guest at the event organised by National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection against Harassment (FOSPAH) and Potohar Organisation for Development Advocacy (PODA). Executive Director Lok Virsa Shahira Shahid, member National Commission for Human Rights Ch. Muhammad Shafique and Kokab Jahan and Zareena Salamat of Pakistan Organization for Development Advocacy (PODA) also attended the event.

While addressing the audience Kashmala Tariq emphasized on the importance of women in formal and informal sectors. Moreover, she talked about the contribution of women towards economic development of the country. She also threw light on the efforts and struggle of the women in the past such as Hazrat Khadejah (RA).