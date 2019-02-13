Pakistan completes arrangements for Saudi crown prince’s visit

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman is arriving on a two-day visit to Pakistan on February 16.

Preparations for a rousing welcome of the Saudi crown prince have been finalised in Islamabad. This will be the third visit of Muhammad Bin Salman to Pakistan. He earlier visited Pakistan twice along with his father Salman bin Abdulaziz he was governor Tabuk.

The crown prince who will be embarking on the visit of Pakistan, India and China, reviewed the third expansion project of the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Monday evening. The crown prince, who is also the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Royal Commission for the Holy City of Makkah and Holy Places, chaired the second meeting of the Board of Directors of the Royal Commission for the Holy City of Makkah and Holy Places at Safa Palace, the Saudi Gazettte reported. The commission is responsible for fulfilling the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to improve services and establish a sustainable system.

Executive Chairman of the Royal Commission for the Holy City of Makkah and the Holy Places Eng. Abdulrahman Addas stressed that the commission will continue its work on a number of issues pertaining to the administration of the Grand Mosque, transportation, road network and other projects. The crown prince visited the Grand Mosque to see the status of the ongoing expansion project. He cleaned the inner walls of the Kaaba and prayed there.

Earlier on Monday, Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman inaugurated the King Abdullah Port in Rabigh. “The port will make the Kingdom a linking point of three continents — Asia, Europe and Africa,” said the crown prince in his speech at the launching ceremony.

Pakistani government and people are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the Saudi crown prince. Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki says the visit of Muhammad Bin Salman will be historic for Pakistan. He said the Saudi government is thankful to the people of Pakistan for their love and affection.