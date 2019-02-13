THIRD WI TEST: Root hits ton as England take command

GROS-ISLET, Saint Lucia: Joe Root’s 16th Test century highlighted England’s first day of complete dominance in an otherwise disappointing Caribbean campaign as the captain anchored his team to an unassailable position by the end of the third day of the third and final Test against the West Indies at the Darren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Monday.

His workmanlike unbeaten 111 off 209 deliveries included just nine boundaries and typified the tourists’ effort to make amends for previous failures in reaching stumps at 325 for four in their second innings, an overall lead of 448 runs with two days still available to push for a consolation victory having already surrendered the series and the Wisden Trophy with heavy defeats in the first two matches in Barbados and Antigua.

With the home side short-handed in the bowling department on the day due to an early injury to Keemo Paul, England took full advantage of the situation.

Root had never gone through an entire Test series without at least registering a half-century, and with just 55 runs from the five previous innings against a reinvigorated West Indies team he was due to come good.

It happened on a day when a few others in a suspect England batting order managed to get important runs under their belts.

Successive partnerships of 74 for the third wicket with Joe Denly (69), 107 for the fourth wicket with Jos Buttler (56) and 71 so far for the fifth wicket with Ben Stokes (29 not out) ensured that the captain’s steadying influence was ever-present from the moment he arrived at the crease midway through the morning session.

TOSS: WEST INDIES

ENGLAND 1ST INNINGS 277

WEST INDIES 1ST INNINGS 253

ENGLAND 2ND INNINGS (overnight 19-0)

Burns c Joseph b Paul 10

Jennings b Joseph 23

Denly c Dowrich b Gabriel 69

Root not out 111

Buttler b Roach 56

Stokes not out 29

Extras (B-9, LB-8, NB-3, W-7) 27

Total (4 wkts, 100 overs) 325

Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-73, 3-147, 4-254.

BOWLING: Roach 16-6-31-1 (1nb, 1w), Gabriel 21-1-87-1 (2nb, 1w), Paul 5-1-11-1, Joseph 15-2-63-1, Chase 31-1-92-0, Brathwaite 12-2-24-0.