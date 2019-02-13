WOMEN’S T20I RANKINGS: All-rounder Dottin moves up to No 1

DUBAI: West Indies’ Deandra Dottin makes all-round gains in the latest ICC women’s T20I rankings, while India’s Jemimah Rodrigues climbs up to No 2 in the batters chart, says an ICC release on Tuesday.

Dottin made significant upward movement in the latest rankings after a fine all-round effort in the recently concluded three-match Twenty20 International series against Pakistan which her side won 2-1.

She has moved up one spot to take No 1 position among all-rounders with a career-high rating of 424 points. Her scores of 90 not out, 22 and 46 helped her gain two spots to No 3 in the batters’ list while eight wickets in the series has lifted her to 26th position among bowlers.

In the rankings for batters, India’s Jemimah Rodrigues has climbed four slots to No 2, while New Zealand’s Suzie Bates retains her No 1 position.

New Zealand swept the three-match series against India, but the run-getters list was topped by India opener Smriti Mandhana, who finished with 180 runs.

The 22-year-old batter achieved a career-high rating of 693 points and has climbed to the sixth position in the batting rankings.

Sophie Devine, who was New Zealand’s top-scorer, also made significant gains in the batters’ chart. She has climbed three spots and now sits at No 8, after gaining career-high ratings of 669, while her captain Amy Satterthwaite is now on No 17, up six places.

Among batters, South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk, Pakistan’s Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar, and Sri Lanka’s Shashikala Siriwardene have all made upward movements in the rankings.

In the bowling list, South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail and India spinner Radha Yadav have stormed into the top 10. Ismail climbed four places to No 7, while Yadav rose a whopping 18 spots to No 10.

Lea Tahuhu also made a five-place leap to No 11. Leigh Kasperek dropped three places but still remained at an impressive No 6.

For Pakistan, Anam Amin climbed two places to 19th, while Sana Mir rose six spots to No 28. Afy Fletcher made the most notable gains for Windies, jumping four spots to No 20, tied with South Africa skipper Dane van Niekerk, who leaped six places after claiming three wickets against Sri Lanka.

Van Niekerk’s teammate Marizanne Kapp climbed seven places to No 22 after a productive series against Sri Lanka.

India’s Deepti Sharma too continued her ascent up the bowling rankings with a five-place jump to 14th, even as Mansi Joshi rose 38 places to No 147.

Batters (top 10): 1. Suzie Bates (NZ) 765 points; 2. J. Rodrigues (Ind) 737; 3. Deandra Dottin (Win) 727; 4. Meg Lanning (Aus) 695; 5. Stafanie Taylor (Win) 694; 6. S. Mandhana (Ind) 693; 7. H. Kaur (Ind) 687; 8. Sophie Devine (NZ) 669; 9. Beth Mooney (Aus) 663; 10. Alyssa Healy (Aus) 639.

Bowlers (top 20): 1. Megan Schutt (Aus) 796 points; 2. Poonam Yadav (Ind) 707; 3. S. Ecclestone (Eng) 703; 4. Ellyse Perry (Aus) 700; 5. Anya Shrubsole (Eng) 695; 6. Leigh Kasperek (NZ) 694; 7. Shabnim Ismail (SA) 681; 8. D. Kimmince (Aus) 666; 9. Amelia Kerr (NZ) 666; 10. Radha Yadav (Ind) 659.

All-rounders (top five): 1. Deandra Dottin (Win) 424 points; 2. Stafanie Taylor (Win) 387; 3. D. van Niekerk (SA) 385; 4. Sophie Devine (NZ) 378; 5. Ellyse Perry (Aus) 369.