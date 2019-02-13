Injured Narine to miss early part of league

DUBAI: Quetta Gladiators have been dealt an injury blow with all-rounder Sunil Narine unavailable for the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to a finger injury, says a press release.

Narine, who was part of a blockbuster pre-season trade between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars, is nursing a finger injury which he aggravated during the recently-concluded Bangladesh Premier League. Narine will be seeing his medical team immediately and, depending on medical advice, is expected to join the squad later on in the tournament.

“We hope to have Narine with us as soon as possible because he is a true match-winner,” said Quetta Gladiators coach Moin Khan.

“It’s a blow just before the start of the PSL but we will try to cope with it. We have got the depth in our squad as there are plenty of other match-winners. We wish Narine a quick recovery and hope to welcome him very soon during PSL.”

To cover for this injury, Gladiators have called up Somerset leg-spinner Max Waller.

“Obviously, you cannot like for like replacement of a big player like Narine but we have drafted in Waller and we are confident that he will add value to our team,” said Moin.