Cash-strapped PSB gets Rs5m gas bill

ISLAMABAD: The cash strapped, overburdened and dormant Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gets yet another jolt when the department was handed over around Rs5 million gas utility bill for the month of January, forcing the management to divert the resources towards non-productive measures.

Though the gas utility bills this month have proven a nightmare for every consumer, PSB turns out to be the worst hit as the board has to pay the heavy amount of Rs5 million to keep their connections of the Pakistan Sports Complex intact.

Surprisingly, majority of the PSB departments are totally inactive these days. With nothing to do and no function to perform, the majority of PSB employees it seems stayed indoors and enjoyed good time in front of cozy heaters.

“I don’t think the PSB employees have anything to do these days so they prefer staying indoors in this chilly weather to enjoy the gas heaters. Rs five million or around alone for one month is too heavy an amount for the complex connections which are primarily meant for offices,” a fuming sports federation official said.

He said that it has been 10 months since his federation had received any normal grant from the government. “Look at the priorities of the government. It prefers diverting the amount meant for sports and athletes’ promotion towards paying utility bills. Just one month bill of the board is more than the 10 sports federations’ fund usually they get in a year time. You can train no less than dozen athletes with this amount giving them access to quality coaches,” he said.

‘The News’ has learnt that the bill’s cost also includes employees’ residential area. “Surprisingly, the employees living in the complex vicinity are also enjoying the hay while sun shines. These employees are also using complex connections for their domestic consumption, putting extra pressure on the government kitty.

“I don’t know why they are allowed to keep their houses warm at the expense of the government kitty.”

When ‘The News’ approached Arif Ibrahim, PSB acting Director General, he said he was unaware of the development as he took over the charge only a few days back. “These days I mostly remained busy with ministry’s job. Let me check with concerned officials. Indeed the bill of around Rs5 million for a single month is a huge amount and needed probe. Possibly some leakage would also be there,” he said.