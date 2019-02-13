close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
AFP
February 13, 2019

Russian MPs back bill to isolate country’s internet

World

AFP
February 13, 2019

MOSCOW: Russian lawmakers on Tuesday backed a bill that could cut off the country´s internet traffic from servers abroad which critics say is a step towards censorship and possibly an isolated network like in North Korea.

The bill passed its first reading by 334 votes to 47 after an unusually heated debate in the State Duma, where many lawmakers from minority parties criticised it as too costly and argued that it was not written by experts. Authors of the initiative say Russia must ensure the security of its networks after US President Donald Trump unveiled America´s new cybersecurity strategy last year. The new approach follows what US officials said was a wave of cyber attacks by Russia, Iran.

