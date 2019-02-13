Harrison Ford attacks leaders who deny climate change

DUBAI: Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford on Tuesday attacked US President Donald Trump and other world leaders who deny climate change saying they were "on the wrong side of history".Ford, who famously played the title role of Indiana Jones and also Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise, was in Dubai to address climate change at the World Government Summit. "Around the world, elements of leadership, including in my own country, to preserve their stake in the status quo, deny or denigrate science. They are on the wrong side of history," he said. "We are faced with what I believe is the greatest moral crisis of our time that those least responsible for nature´s destruction will suffer the greatest consequences."