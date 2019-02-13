close
Russia moves to ban troops from using smartphones

World

MOSCOW: Russian lawmakers on Tuesday backed a bill that would ban soldiers from using smartphones while on duty to post online or give information to media. The move comes after journalists have used photos and videos posted on social media by troops to gain information on Russia´s military involvement in Syria and in Ukraine, where Kiev and its Western allies say Moscow gives military backing to pro-Russian separatists.

The Russian military has long sought to limit troops´ use of social media to avoid information leaks. The Meduza independent news site wrote that with the bill "we will know less about hazing and the military in Ukraine." The defence committee of the State Duma lower house of parliament, which wrote the legislation, said it aimed to ensure "national security" in the "sphere of information" and to cover information that is not classed as a military secret.

