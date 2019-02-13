New French study explores risks of ultra-processed food

WASHINGTON: A major French study published Monday has found for the first time a link between the consumption of ultra-processed foods and a higher risk of death, but researchers warned more work was needed to determine which mechanisms were at play.

The study, which involved monitoring the diets of tens of thousands of French people between 2009 and 2017, found a modest link between increased consumption of ultra-processed foods, characterized as ready-to-eat or -heat formulations, and a heightened mortality risk during that period.

The results were published in JAMA Internal Medicine published by the American Medical Association. But "we shouldn´t be alarmist, or say that eating a packaged meal gives you a 15-percent higher chance of dying," cautioned Mathilde Touvier, director of the nutritional epidemiology research team at Paris 13 University, which managed the NutriNet-Sante study along with teams from Inserm, Inra and CNAM.

"It´s another step in our understanding of the link between ultra-processed food and health," she added. The relationship between diet and disease is complex and the results of studies are frequently misinterpreted. Last year, the same French team published a study on organic food and how it related to the risk of cancer.

A higher rate of cancer was found in people who ate less organic food, but the study did not conclude there was a causal link -- though that did not stop many media outlets from headlining the cancer-fighting effects of organic food. Some 45,000 people over the age of 45, a majority of whom were women, took part in the latest study. Every six months, they were asked to fill out three online surveys, randomly assigned over two weeks, on everything they ate or drank over a 24-hour period.