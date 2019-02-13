PTF names 4 for Turkish Open Taekwondo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) has picked four athletes to compete in the 6th Turkish Open to be held in Antalya from February 13-17.

M Farooq, M Owais, Hussan Anjum and Arif Ullah Khan have been selected to compete in the event.Samiullah will be the team manager while Talha Junaid and M Sohail will accompany the team as coach and assistant coach respectively.

Col (rtd) Wasim Janjua, president PTF said the main aim and objectives was to prepare top athletes for the forthcoming international events including the Olympic qualifiers.“The exposure to play against foreign athletes would help our top athletes learn latest techniques and skills which would be beneficial for future international events.”

He said it would also help the management of the federation to monitor their standard and improvement. “PTF is highly obliged to government for giving NOC for participation in the event.”