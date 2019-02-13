close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
February 13, 2019

Canadian duo complete victory double

Sports

February 13, 2019

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands: Mllos Raonic and Denis Shapovalov scored a first-round double for Canada on Tuesday with both powering ahead in straight sets at the Rotterdam Open.

Raonic, the fourth seed who reached the quarter-finals here in 2015, fought past German Philipp Kohlschreiber 7-6 (10/8), 7-5 on the back of 21 aces.Shapovalov, seeded 10th, defeated Croatian Franko Skugor 7-5, 6-3.

Raonic had to work to get past a 2016 semi-finalist at the Ahoy stadium. The Canadian set up a second-round meeting with Stan Wawrinka, whom he beat in an Australian Open marathon last month.

Raonic has beaten Wawrinka - a former Rotterdam winner - in their last four meetings; the Swiss is putting the final polish on his game as he completes a return from two knee operations in August, 2017.

The Canadian rained down 21 aces as he beat Kohlschreiber, finishing with an untouchable serve on match point in a match where the opening set lasted for 55 minutes. Shapovalov dominated Croatian qualifier Skugor in their first-time meeting as both made Rotterdam debuts. Elsewhere, Ernests Gulbis beat Marius Copil 6-2, 6-4 in a battle between qualifying lucky losers.

