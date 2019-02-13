PSB handed over Rs5m gas utility bills

ISLAMABAD: The cash-starved, overburdened and dormant Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gets yet another jolt when the department was handed over around Rs 5million gas utility bill for the month of January, forcing the management to divert the resources towards non-productive measures.

Though the gas utility bills this month have proven a nightmare for every consumer, PSB turns out to be the worst hit as the Board has to pay the heavy amount of Rs 5million to keep their connections of the Complex intact. Surprisingly majority of the PSB departments are totally inactive these days. With nothing to do and no function to perform, the majority of PSB employees it seems stayed indoors and enjoyed good time in front of cozy heaters.

“I don’t think the PSB employees have anything to do these days so they prefer staying indoors in this chilly weather enjoy the gas heaters. Rs five million or around alone for one month is too heavy an amount for the Complex connections which are primarily meant for offices,” a fuming official sports federation official said.

The News has learnt that the bill cost also includes employees’ residential area cost. “Surprisingly the employees living in the Complex vicinity are also enjoying the hay while sun shines. These employees are also using Complex connections for their domestic consumption putting extra pressure on the government kitty. I do not know why they are allowed to keep their house warm at the expense of government kitty.”

The Federation official admitted that all this amount was meant for sports promotion and for nothing else. “The non-development funds that also includes employees salary has already putting huge pressure on the PSB resources. Now comes the turn of utility bills. It seems that grooming athletes has become the last priority of the Board.”

When The News approached Arif Ibrahim, acting Director General PSB, he said he was unaware of the development as he took over the charge only a few days back. “These days I mostly remained busy with Ministry job. Let me check with concerned. Indeed the bill of around Rs 5 million for a single month is a huge sum and needed probe. Possibly some leakage would also be there,” he said.