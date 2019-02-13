Diamond Paints/Newage, Barry’s victorious in Aibak Polo

LAHORE: Diamond Paints/Newage and Barry’s dominated the opening day of the Hamdan Aibak Polo Cup Tournament 2019, which started here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Diamond Paints/Newage overpowered Olympia by six goals to three and a half. Salvador Ulloa emerged as hero of the day as he scored a quartet for the winning side while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed banged in a brace.

From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap, Nicolas Corti hammered all the three goals.Diamond Paints/Newage were off to flying start as they struck two back-to-back goals to take 2-0 lead.

Mir Huzaifa first fired in a field goal and then Salvador converted a spot penalty to double the lead. Diamond Paints/Newage continued their good show in the second chukker as well as they smashed in two more goals to take a healthy 4-0 lead. Salvador was the player who completed his hat-trick by slamming in two more goals.

Salvador started the third chukker with another field goal to complete his four-goal haul and also give his side 5-0 edge. Olympia then showed some resistance and managed to convert two goals to reduce the margin to 5-2. Nicolas Corti was the player who fired in both the goals on 30 and 60 yard penalties.

Mir Huzaifa started the fourth and last chukker with a fabulous field goal to further enhance their lead to 6-2. In the dying moments of the match, Nicolas Corti scored one more to complete his hat-trick and also helped his side to reduce the deficit to 6-3.

In the eight-chukker second match of the day, Barry’s beat Master Paints Black 7 to 5 ½ goals. Bautista Bayuger played phenomenal polo and scored a quartet for the winning side while Raja Mikael Sami banged in a brace and Raja Samiullah struck one. For losing side, which had one and a half goal handicap, Matias Vial Parez hammered a hat-trick and Ahmed Ali Tiwana hit one.