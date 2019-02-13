PBF plans to field boxers in almost all Asian events

KARACHI: With the state yet to decide about the fate of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), the sole financier of national sports federations, the country’s boxing governing body (PBF) plans to field its fighters in almost all the Asian events to be held this year under the auspices of Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC).

“Yes, we plan to field pugilists in almost all Asian events of different age categories this year,” PBF secretary Col Nasir Tung told ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

According to the schedule of the ASBC, Asian Championships will be held in Thailand from April 17-27.The Asian Schoolboys Boxing Championships will be conducted at a yet to be decided venue in August.

The Asian Junior Boxing Championships will be organised in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 1-8. Mongolia will host the Asian Youth Championships from November 9-19.

“Besides fielding boxers in the Asian Championships in Thailand, which will also serve as qualifiers for the World Championships to be held in September this year, participation of Pakistan in the age-group events would be of an immense importance as it will help us build a strong base for future international elite competitions,” Nasir said.

Fielding boxers in Asian youth and junior events is normal exercise, selection of boys for the schoolboys continental event in August will be a real challenge for the PBF. The PBF also plans to hold National Youth Championship in Karachi in the first week of March while in April Islamabad will host the National Boxing Championship. Army will organise the senior national event through the collaboration of the PBF.

Nasir also revealed that depending on the financial capacity of the PBF effort would be made to send three or four boxers to Thailand for featuring in the Asian Championships. “We have written to the PSB regarding camp for the Asian Championships which we want to hold at the Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad from March 5-15,” Nasir informed.

When asked if the Board did not respond what the PBF would do he said then the federation would manage itself the camp. Leading six fighters from every weight would qualify for the World Championships to be held in Sochi, Russia, in September.

Last time Pakistan’s light heavyweight fighter Awais Ali Khan had qualified for the World Championships held in Hamburg, Germany, after having extended good performance in the Tashkent Asian Championships when he had defeated an Indian boxer in the box-off fight.

Pakistani boxers last featured in the 2004 Athens Olympics. Despite having run the PBF for two years no marked improvement has been brought in the country’s boxing by the current administration. But Nasir does not think so.