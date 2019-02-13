Pak women cricket team greeted

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar has congratulated Pakistan women cricket team on winning ODI series by 2-1 margin against strong West Indian women cricket team in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In his felicitation message on Tuesday, Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said the ODI series triumph matters a lot especially after losing T20 series against the same opponents. He showered praise on female cricketers Sidra Amin, Anam Amin, Sana Mir, Nida Dar, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu and Bismah Maroof for their match-winning performances.

This was Pakistan’s first series victory over the West Indies in 16 years and only their seventh ODI win in 26 matches. Overall, it was Pakistan women’s 46th triumph in 158 One-day Internationals.