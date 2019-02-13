close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2019

Akhtar promises 'appearance' in PSL

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2019

LAHORE: Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar promised an ‘appearance’ in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 4. “The children of today think they know a lot about the sport and they also think that they can challenge my bowling speed as well. So, I am coming back to play and I will show you what speed really is,” he said in a video message on his Twitter account.

Regarded as the fastest bowler in history, Akhtar took 178 and 247 Test and ODI wickets respectively. He bagged 19 T20I wickets as well. Since retiring from all formats in 2011, the express pacer has played exhibition games, including the Sachin’s Blasters vs Warne’s Warriors match in the United States.

