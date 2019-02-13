Starc hopeful of regaining fitness ahead of Pak ODIs

SYDNEY: A left pectoral injury has hampered Mitchell Starc’s preparations for the World Cup, having ruled him out of the limited-overs tour of India, but the left-arm quick is hopeful of making a return during the ODI series against Pakistan.

The Australian pacer, who sustained the injury during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Canberra, says he is “a couple of weeks” away from resuming bowling. “The UAE is around the 15th of March so if all goes to plan I should be pretty sweet to be available for that one,” Starc said on Tuesday.

While Starc won’t be available for the India series, the Pakistan ODIs along with three practice matches against a New Zealand side in Brisbane in May and the two official warm-up matches for the World Cup, give him up to 10 50-over games for preparation before Australia begin their World Cup defence against Afghanistan on June 1.