Dottin No 1 women T20 allrounder

DUBAI: West Indies’ Deandra Dottin has leapfrogged her captain Stafanie Taylor to become the top-ranked allrounder among women in T20Is.

Dottin was central to West Indies’ 2-1 series win over Pakistan in the UAE, where she was the leading run-getter with 158 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 139.82 in addition to taking three wickets at an economy rate of 6.36. She now has a 37-point lead over Taylor, who has 387 points.

While New Zealand’s Suzie Bates retained her top spot among batswomen, India’s Jemimah Rodrigues moved up four places to No.2. The 18-year old made 132 runs in three innings in New Zealand.

Her team-mate Smriti Mandhana, who was the top scorer in that series, with 180 runs in three innings, including two half-centuries, moved from tenth to sixth. Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, who was the joint-highest wicket-taker in New Zealand, with four scalps, broke into the top 10 among bowlers, as did South Africa seamer Shabnim Ismail.