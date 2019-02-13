Dottin No 1 women T20 allrounder

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: West Indies’ Deandra Dottin has leapfrogged her captain Stafanie Taylor to become the top-ranked allrounder among women in T20Is.
Dottin was central to West Indies’ 2-1 series win over Pakistan in the UAE, where she was the leading run-getter with 158 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 139.82 in addition to taking three wickets at an economy rate of 6.36. She now has a 37-point lead over Taylor, who has 387 points.
While New Zealand’s Suzie Bates retained her top spot among batswomen, India’s Jemimah Rodrigues moved up four places to No.2. The 18-year old made 132 runs in three innings in New Zealand.
Her team-mate Smriti Mandhana, who was the top scorer in that series, with 180 runs in three innings, including two half-centuries, moved from tenth to sixth. Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, who was the joint-highest wicket-taker in New Zealand, with four scalps, broke into the top 10 among bowlers, as did South Africa seamer Shabnim Ismail.
DUBAI: West Indies’ Deandra Dottin has leapfrogged her captain Stafanie Taylor to become the top-ranked allrounder among women in T20Is.
Dottin was central to West Indies’ 2-1 series win over Pakistan in the UAE, where she was the leading run-getter with 158 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 139.82 in addition to taking three wickets at an economy rate of 6.36. She now has a 37-point lead over Taylor, who has 387 points.
While New Zealand’s Suzie Bates retained her top spot among batswomen, India’s Jemimah Rodrigues moved up four places to No.2. The 18-year old made 132 runs in three innings in New Zealand.
Her team-mate Smriti Mandhana, who was the top scorer in that series, with 180 runs in three innings, including two half-centuries, moved from tenth to sixth. Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, who was the joint-highest wicket-taker in New Zealand, with four scalps, broke into the top 10 among bowlers, as did South Africa seamer Shabnim Ismail.