Fawad retires from 1st class cricket

LAHORE: Fawad Ahmed, the Pakistan-origin Victoria legspinner, has retired from first-class cricket with hopes of an international recall for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Having not played for Australia since 2013, Ahmed has decided to shelve red-ball cricket for Victoria to boost his chances of pressing for international selection, even though he is not part of the side set to play two T20Is and five ODIs in India later this month.Ahmed’s decision Tuesday calls time on his first-class career with Victoria, for whom he claimed 156 wickets since he was granted permanent residency in 2012.

Ahmed, 37, played three ODIs and two T20Is for Australia between August-September 2013 after moving up the ranks Melbourne club cricket to the Big Bash League and then Sheffield Shield cricket. Born in Pakistan’s North-West Frontier Province, he fled the country and sought asylum in Australia.