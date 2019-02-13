Wasim, Ambrose in Ponting’s all-time World XI

LAHORE: The two-time World Cup winning Australian captain Ricky Ponting paired Wasim Akram with dreadful West Indian bowler Curtly Ambrose in his all-time World XI. He positioned ‘sultan of swing’ at number 9, describing him the most skewed fast bowler that he has ever played. “He is probably the most skewed fast bowler that I have played against and he had an ability to swing new ball both wise with speed. As a batsman you knew that you were not safe,” said the Aussie skipper.

Moreover, he chose Matthew Hyden, Justin Langer as an opening pair and Indian Little Master Sachin Tendulkar on the second-down position as “He had a great record against Australia in both formats whether One Day International or Test.”

The South African ex all-rounder Jacques Kallis, named for the third place. He picked up West Indies’ greatest batsman of all time Brian Lara for the fifth position and gave the captaincy band of his team to the Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara.

For wicket-keeping, he chose Adam Gilchrist. “I don’t need much more to say about him. I think that he has really revolutionized the way wicket-keeping is pursued.” Ponting described Shane Warne as “the best spinner to a certain extent” while ranking his bowling line of defence. Last but not the least he picked one of the great fast bowlers of modern era Glenn McGrath as his 11th player.