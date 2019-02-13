WI struggling against England

GROS-ISLET, Saint Lucia: West Indies were 35 for four in their second innings, having been set a victory target of 485, at lunch on the fourth day of the third and final Test at the Darren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Tuesday.

Earlier, though the series has been lost, Joe Root can at least take comfort in some personal glory. A 16th Test century, from 189 balls, not only enhanced England’s lead against the West Indies in this third Test but also allowed Root to put a patchy run of form behind him.

This was Root’s third hundred in seven matches which represents a handy return to century-making for a player often chastised for failing to convert starts to three figures. Before the first in that particular sequence - against India last September - his previous one came back in August 2017.

Root was far from fluent and had to grind, even though England were in a position of strength. Just 55 runs in the previous five innings in this series has been reflected in poor results for captain and team. But a two hour net on a designated day-off between the second and third Test with batting coach Mark Ramprakash gave him the technical confidence to ensure he does not leave the West Indies empty handed. One notable improvement from Root’s perspective was his alignment at the crease.

Root will begin day four on 111 not out and the feeling is they will bat on until lunch before entertaining a declaration. They currently sit on a mammoth lead of 448 and look odds on to secure a consolation win.

Brief scores: England 277 (B. Stokes 79, J. Buttler 67; K. Roach 4-48, S. Gabriel 2-49) and 361 for 5 declared (J. Root, 122, J. Denly 69, J. Buttler 56; S. Gabriel 2-95)

West Indies 154 (J. Campbell 41, S. Dowrich 38; M. Wood 5-41, M. Ali 4-36) and 35-4 (S. Hope 14; J. Anderson 3-7, M. Wood 1-16)

Match Situation: West Indies require another 450 runs to win with six wickets in hand Toss: West Indies.