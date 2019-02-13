Refugee footballer makes triumphant return to Australia

MELBOURNE: Refugee footballer Hakeem al-Araibi made a triumphant return to Australia Tuesday, ending a harrowing two months in Thai detention, as his supporters called for an investigation into why he was arrested in the first place.

“I want to thank Australia,” said a smiling Araibi, ending an ordeal that saw him jailed during his honeymoon and threatened with extradition to his native Bahrain. “This is my country.” “I don’t have citizenship yet, but my country is Australia. I will die in Australia and I love Australia,” he said.

A throng of well-wishers decked in #SAVEHAKEEM T-shirts cheered and sang the football anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone” as they greeted the 25-year-old defender at Melbourne Airport, after an overnight flight to freedom aboard Thai Airways flight 465.

Araibi was detained at a Bangkok airport on November 27 at the request of Bahraini authorities who accuse him of offences linked to the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

His detention sparked worldwide outcry and a protracted diplomatic dispute between Bahrain, Thailand and Australia that raised questions about the neutrality of Interpol and the writ of Canberra’s refugee protections. Araibi had expressed fear that he would be tortured and killed if he returned to Bahrain and supporters allege his prosecution was politically motivated.

Former Australian football captain Craig Foster, who led a campaign in the sporting community for Araibi’s freedom, expressed his “deepest gratitude” at his release. But he also launched a broadside against politically linked officials who dominate sports governing bodies and who “played a role in bringing this about”.

“We’re not going to stop until we hold people accountable for what has occurred,” he said. “We want to see an investigation in Interpol and the use of red notices.” Araibi has been a vocal critic of Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, a member of Bahrain’s ruling family. Prime Minister Scott Morrison welcomed Araibi’s release, saying many Australians’ prayers had been answered.

“We know all Australians will deeply appreciate the decision, allowing him to return to his wife, family and friends.”