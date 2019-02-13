close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
AFP
February 13, 2019

Maduro calls for return of Venezuela’s UK-deposited gold

World

AFP
February 13, 2019

CARACAS: Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro has called on Britain to return “more than 80 tons of gold” reserves deposited in London instead of sending humanitarian aid, in an interview with the BBC. Venezuela is in the midst of an economic crisis as millions of people face shortages of basic necessities such as food and medicines.

