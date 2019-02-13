Maduro calls for return of Venezuela’s UK-deposited gold

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CARACAS: Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro has called on Britain to return “more than 80 tons of gold” reserves deposited in London instead of sending humanitarian aid, in an interview with the BBC. Venezuela is in the midst of an economic crisis as millions of people face shortages of basic necessities such as food and medicines.
CARACAS: Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro has called on Britain to return “more than 80 tons of gold” reserves deposited in London instead of sending humanitarian aid, in an interview with the BBC. Venezuela is in the midst of an economic crisis as millions of people face shortages of basic necessities such as food and medicines.