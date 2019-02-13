close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
AFP
February 13, 2019

UN eyes rule for automatic emergency braking systems in new cars

World

AFP
February 13, 2019

GENEVA: Dozens of countries have come out in favour of fresh international regulation requiring all new cars and lighter motor vehicles to be equipped with automatic emergency braking systems, the UN said Tuesday. The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe said around 40 countries had so far agreed to a draft UN regulation for Advanced Emergency Braking Systems (AEBS) in cars. “This will significantly improve road safety, especially in cities, where in the European Union alone, over 9,500 fatalities were recorded in 2016, accounting for 38 percent of all road deaths,” UNECE said in a statement. Using sensors, such systems monitor the proximity of a vehicle or pedestrian in front of the AEBS-equipped car.

