Wed Feb 13, 2019
AFP
February 13, 2019

Thai party leader contrite after rebuke for princess’ PM candidacy

World

BANGKOK: A Thai political party leader expressed public contrition on Tuesday for selecting a princess as a candidate for prime minister, days after the move provoked a rebuke from her brother, King Maha Vajiralongkorn. Thai Raksa Chart, a party linked to the powerful Shinawatra clan, on Friday proposed Princess Ubolratana as its prime ministerial candidate for March polls, an unprecedented bid in Thailand where the royal family is seen as above the political fray. But Thai monarchs have intervened in times of political crisis since 1932 when the country became a constitutional monarchy. King Vajiralongkorn quashed the candidacy the same day it was filed in a royal command calling it “highly inappropriate”, prompting an immediate reversal from the party.

