France vows firm response to wave of anti-Semitic vandalism

PARIS: The French government called Tuesday for a firm response to a series of anti-Semitic acts over the weekend including graffiti and vandalism which have raised fresh alarm. Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux urged the police to pursue the culprits while suggesting the spate of attacks could be blamed on far-left and far-right activists who have infiltrated weekly “yellow vest” protests. Demonstrators have gathered every Saturday in Paris since November to denounce the government of President Emmanuel Macron. “We´re not talking about the protesters who are struggling to make ends meet,” Griveaux told France 2 television.