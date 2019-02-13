Singapore vows to prosecute American over HIV data leak

SINGAPORE: Singapore vowed Tuesday it will bring back and prosecute an American man accused of leaking data on thousands of people with HIV, after the breach caused widespread anger. The health ministry announced last month that confidential information of 14,200 people diagnosed with the virus that causes AIDS had been dumped online, with foreigners a majority of those affected. Mikhy Farrera Brochez, an HIV-positive man who used to live in the city-state, is believed to have obtained the information from his Singaporean doctor partner, who had access to the ministry´s HIV Registry. The data leak, which included people´s HIV status, names and addresses, has provoked an outcry, especially among the LGBT community and NGOs involved in the fight against AIDS. Speaking in parliament Tuesday, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong described the release of the data as a “reprehensible act” and promised authorities will do all they can to bring him back to the city-state. “Brochez is currently under police investigation for various offences,” Gan said. “The police are engaging their American counterparts and are seeking their assistance in the investigations against Brochez. The police will spare no effort pursuing all avenues to bring Brochez to justice.” Singapore and the United States have an extradition treaty. Brochez was jailed in Singapore in 2016 for lying about his HIV status, drug-related offences and fraud.