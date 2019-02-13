Iran revolution brought repression, failure: Trump

WASHINGTON: Iran´s Islamic revolution four decades ago has been a complete failure for the country, President Donald Trump said Monday.

In a tweet written on the anniversary of the upheaval that was also sent out in Farsi, Trump said: “40 years of corruption. 40 years of repression. 40 years of terror. The regime in Iran has produced only #40YearsofFailure.

“The long-suffering Iranian people deserve a much brighter future,” he added.

Earlier, Trump´s chief foreign policy advisor John Bolton issued a similar statement, tweeting that “it´s been 40 yrs of failure. Now it´s up to the Iranian regime to change its behavior, & ultimately up to the Iranian people to determine the direction of their country.” Bolton said Washington would support “the will of the Iranian people, & stand behind them to ensure their voices are heard.” Bolton, a leading hawk in the Trump administration´s attempt to weaken Iranian influence, was tweeting as a huge crowd in Tehran gathered to celebrate the 1979 revolution, in which Muslim leader Ayatollah Ruholla Khomeini ended the centuries-old rule of the royal dynasty. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told Iranians they should resist a “conspiracy” involving Washington.

The Trump administration has pushed hard to weaken Iran and what it says is Tehran´s “destabilizing” influence. The two countries have not had diplomatic relations since 1980, and Trump has pulled the United States from an international agreement meant to reward Iran for giving up nuclear weapon ambitions.

Trump orders government to prioritise artificial intelligence: President Donald Trump on Monday ordered the US administration to give greater priority to artificial intelligence, a move seen as firing up a battle for leadership with China.

The American AI Initiative executive order calls for the administration to “devote the full resources of the federal government” to help fuel AI innovation.

“Americans have profited tremendously from being the early developers and international leaders in AI,” a White House statement said.

“However, as the pace of AI innovation increases around the world, we cannot sit idly by and presume that our leadership is guaranteed.” The order however stops short of specific funding or a detailed strategy for deployment of artificial intelligence.

The move comes amid growing concerns that China will overtake the United States in key areas of artificial intelligence, helped by a broad national strategy and accelerating investment.

Darrell West, head of the Brookings Institution´s Center for Technology Innovation, said the White House move was “timely” but that it remained uncertain how it would be implemented without clear funding.

“The president sometimes launches initiatives that sound good but have little actual impact,” West said.

“China is investing $150 billion by 2030 with the goal of becoming the preeminent AI country in the world. It is important for the US to keep pace because AI will transform many different sectors.” Daniel Castro of the Center for Data Innovation, a think tank which follows technology issues, offered a similarly cautious response.

“If the administration wants its AI initiative to be transformative, it will need to do more than reprogram existing funds for AI research, skill development, and infrastructure development.” Castro welcomed the initiative but called for a more comprehensive AI strategy that covers areas such as digital free trade, data collection policies and other issues.

Senator Marco Rubio called the initiative a “good start,” writing on Twitter: “China is the most comprehensive challenge we have faced from a near peer adversary in over half a century. Confronting it will require a comprehensive response.”