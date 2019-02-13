tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
‘Kite-flying a dangerous activity’: Spokesman for Chief Minister Punjab Dr Shehbaz Gill Tuesday said the government had launched a crackdown on kite flying. He stated this while visiting the residence of 22-year-old Muhammad Waqas of Khalidaabad, Faisalabad, who had died when a string of a stray kite slashed his throat when he was moving on a motorcycle. Gill said the government imposed a ban on kite-flying, therefore, strict action would be taken against all those involved in manufacturing kite-flying material, its storage, transportation, sale and purchase.
