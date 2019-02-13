Water bill defaulters to face action under Land Revenue Act

PESHAWAR: The newly- appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), Syed Zafar Ali Shah, on Tuesday gave a 10-day deadline to all zonal managers to identify illegal water connections in 43 union councils.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah took the decision after taking over charge as chief executive officer of WSSP.

General Manger Operations Ali Khan, zonal managers and head of department briefed the CEO about operations, ongoing projects and encroachment on drains due to which the sanitation staff was facing problems.

After the briefing, he directed zonal managers to expedite disconnection drive against illegal water connections.

It was decided to take action against consumers for failing to pay municipal services bills and arrears under Land Revenue Act and Local Government Act 2013.

He asked them to register domestic and commercial building availing services of WSSP and ensure timely collection of the bills. He directed to disconnect connections of consumers who were served notices but failed to register them. All out steps would be taken to make WSSP financially self-sustainable within three months and directed the managers to submit monthly reports on revenue collections, Zafar Ali Shah said. He asked the managers to ensure provision of quality services to the consumers.