‘India does not have jurisdiction to consider state subjectlaw’

Islamabad : Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human rights (JKCHR) supports the call given by the Joint Kashmiri Resistance Leadership (JRL) as caution against any foul play intended by the Government of India through its Supreme Court, to prejudice the 91 year old State Subject Law in Kashmir, says a press release.

JKCHR President Dr. Syed Nazir Gilani said that Supreme Court of India does not have any jurisdiction to consider the State Subject Law dating back to 20 April 1927.

Dr. Nazir Gilani has said that UN Security Council Resolution of 30 March 1951 warns Government of India and its satellite administration in Indian occupied Kashmir, against any moves that would prejudice the disputed status of the State or violate the UN agreed principle to arrange a UN supervised vote on the future of the State.

JKCHR statement has said that the hearing of 35A and 370 by Supreme Court of India on 13 or 14 of February although a mischief, is a manifestation of a colonial mind set. It has no merit in international law. UN Resolutions on Kashmir are international agreements affirmed and reaffirmed by India and Pakistan and endorsed by the United Nations.

Dr. Nazir Gilani has asked the Jammu and Kashmir Government in Indian occupied Kashmir to reinstate the Entry Permit for Indian citizens, which was unlawfully rescinded by the Prime Minister of Kashmir on 31 March 1959.