AIOU declares results of PhD, MPhil

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Tuesday declared final results of its PhD, M.Phil (Physics) and B.Ed (Old) scheme.

The same has been placed at the University’s official website, as well as communicating the same to the students on their given postal addresses, a press release said.

Results of Arabic Teacher Training Course (ATTC), Primary Teaching Certificate (PTC) and Certificate of Teaching (CT) and Matric programs have already been declared.

According to Controller Exams, result of other programs will also be announced soon.

In line with the directions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum the process of announcement of results is being expedited, while ensuring their accuracy and transparency, he added.

Meanwhile, the University has opened its Matric to PhD level admissions for the Semester Spring, 2019 that will continue till March 5.