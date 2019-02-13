close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2019

Inclusion of maritime topics in syllabus suggested

Islamabad

Islamabad: Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Training and Evaluation Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas on Tuesday proposed the inclusion of topics related to the subject of maritime in the syllabus.

During a meeting with Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood at the ministry here, he also suggested an increase in the number of scholarships for Pakistan Navy's educational institutions.

The minister assured him that the ministry would give serious consideration to the idea.

He also announced that the ministry would offer all possible support and cooperation to the educational institutions run by the Pakistan Navy. The two also discussed other topics of bilateral interest.

