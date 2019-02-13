Tributes paid to women torch- bearers of rights movements in Pakistan

Islamabad : Rich tribute was paid to women torch-bearers of rights movement in Pakistan at seminars, panel discussions, exhibition of women artisan at work, folk performances by women singers and candle light vigil organised on Tuesday to commemorate National Women Day.

National Women Day is commemorated all across the country on February 12 to mark the struggle initiated by women's right activists against the anti-women policies and legislation by General Zia ul Haq. On that historic day, women activists that gathered at Lahore Mall on February 12, 1983, to protest anti- women legislation were stopped from proceeding to the Lahore High Court and were baton-charged and tear gassed.

The main event was organised by Women Action Forum (WAF) and Ending Violence against Women and Girls (EVAWG) Alliance where a large number of rights activists gathered to remember the women icons of rights movement including Asma Jahangir, Nigar Ahmed, Shahla Zia, Nama Sadiq and Lala Rukh. The tribute was paid through inspirational talks by eminent rights activists I A Rehman, Tahira Abdullah, Khawar Mumtaz and Naeem Ahmed Mirza and poetry recitation by KIshwar Naheed and Aliya Mirza. The speakers urged the next generation to take forward the mission and message of women who dedicated their lives to rights movement in Pakistan.

The session was followed by a panel discussion titled “Challenges and Resistance” with panellists such as Rashida Dohad, Khawar Mumtaz, Bushra Gohar, Shabana Arif, and Senator Sherry Rehman. The speakers talked about the challenges faced by constitutionalism, rule of law and democracy. They discussed in detail the issues of violence against women, child marriages and threat to freedom of speech.

On this occasion, a statement was issued acknowledging the progress made on women rights but expressing concern that in the past two years, the country has witnessed the serious erosion of people’s democratic rights. The statement condemned the lawless acts by the state and the fact that majority of the people, the poor, peasants, workers and religious minorities continue to suffer discrimination and violence. It stressed that the state must fulfil its responsibility to protect the life, dignity and security of all its citizens and demanded respect and protections of democratic rights of the people.

The statement called for unhindered functioning of civilian democracy, and all institutions of the State must function within the boundaries defined by the Constitution. It also demands an end to violence and murder of women on the pretext of ‘honour,’ to child marriages and child abuse; and to the ‘qisas’ and ‘diyat’ laws and the impunity they provide to perpetrators.

The statement also called for a secular polity in which there is religious freedom and all citizens, especially women, the poor and religious minorities have access to equal opportunities to realize their full potential with freedom of speech and an end to persecution and intimidation of the media, enforced disappearances, and oppression of citizens protesting peacefully for their rights. A candle light vigil was organized at the end of the event.

Earlier, a press conference was organised by Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF) Pakistan and the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), with Group Development Pakistan and EVAWG Alliance Network, with the support of the European Union (EU). The press conference was held to launch a report titled ‘Policy and Legal Framework Analysis on Gender Based Violence and Violence against Women and Girls.’

The panel of speakers included Chairperson of NCSW Khawar Mumtaz, Human Rights and Gender Advisor from the EU Delegation in Pakistan Ingeborg Zorn, Co-Chair of the EVAWG Alliance Network and Executive Director of Bedari Anbreen Ajaib, and advocate and research consultant Sharafat Ali Chaudhry.

In her opening remarks, Chairperson NCSW Khawar Mumtaz paid rich tributes to women who through their activism promoted the cause of women’s rights in Pakistan and especially those who have left us in the past year including Asma Jahangir, artist Lala Rukh, poet Fehmida Riaz, and Producer and actor Madeeha Gohar. She made a presentation on the significance of National Women’s Day in Pakistan and its historical background.

After her remarks, renowned women’s rights activist and Urdu poet Kishwar Naheed recited her famous poem “Hum Gunahgar Aurtien” which was followed by a presentation on the report, ‘Policy and Legal Framework Analysis on Gender Based Violence and Violence Against Women and Girls’ by the research consultant Sharafat Ali Chaudhry who highlighted the achievements as well as the gaps regarding addressing VAWG in Pakistan and formulated several recommendations for the way forward.

Human Rights and Gender Advisor from the Delegation of the European Union Ingeborg Zorn, highlighted the context of the project and its objectives to counter Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) and Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Pakistan. Valerie Khan from Group Development Pakistan highlighted legislative and structural developments that have taken place as a result of women rights movement in Pakistan.

Anbreen Ajaib stressed on the gaps found in the legal and policy framework and the need for tabling pending pieces of pro-women legislation and amendments, notify the pending GBV guidelines as well as the need to focus on implementation, strengthen support structures such as GBV and child courts, coordinated support mechanisms such as interagency protocols for women and girls and child protection mechanisms.