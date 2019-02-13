Girl hit to death

LAHORE: A speeding car hit an 18-year-old girl to death and left her brother seriously injured in the Defence-B police limits Tuesday.

The victim identified as Sidra while her brother Suleman, residents of Gulshan Park Colony, Bhatta Chowk, were on their way on Main Boulevard when a speeding car coming from opposite side hit them. As a result, Sidra died on the spot while Suleman received injuries.

Police handed over the body to the victim’s family and shifted the injured to hospital. Police arrested the car driver Shahbaz Arshad and registered a case against him. Meanwhile, in another incident, a 25-year-old man was killed when a train hit him from behind in the Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate area on Tuesday. The victim identified as Ramzan, a resident of Toba Tek Singh, had fallen victim to the Karachi-Peshawar bound train. Police handed over the body to the victim’s family.