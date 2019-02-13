close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2019

New FIA building inaugurated

Lahore

LAHORE: United States’ ambassador to Pakistan Pual W Jones on Tuesday inaugurated new admin building of Federal Investigation Agency, Lahore. FIA Director Muhammad Waqar Abbasi and CCPO Lahore B A NASIR were also present. The building is completed with the cooperation of Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement. The building was completed in two years at an estimated cost of Rs37.7 million.

