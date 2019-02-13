Pakistan Women’s Day observed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A ceremony to mark Pakistan Women’s Day was held here Tuesday at Bagh-e-Jinnah. Members of civil society organisations, intellectuals, lawyers and students participated in the event.
February 12 marks a milestone in the history of the women’s movement in Pakistan. On this day in 1983, women defied the military dictatorship of Ziaul Haq by taking out a public demonstration in city despite martial law regulations that banned all political activities, processions and public protests.
Members of an NGO while speaking on the occasion demanded the government enforce a single uniform legal system in the country. A play “Bas Kar” was presented by Huma Safdar and her team on the occasion.
