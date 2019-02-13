Schools unregistered by April 12 to be closed

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has said that for the first time in the history of the country, schools education department is going to introduce teacher friendly e-transfer policy.

On the other side, 20 percent fee will be refunded to the parents of the students getting education in elite private schools which are charging more than Rs5,000 monthly. Similarly, private schools will be closed down in case they fail in getting registered by 12 April.

This was stated by him while addressing a press conference in DGPR Office here Tuesday. Lahore Deputy Commissioner Ms Saliha Saeed and Director General Public Relations Punjab Amjad Hussain Bhatti were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that parents should submit their complaints on 0336-7251214 if the private schools didn’t reimburse the additional dues to them. Their problems will be solved on emergent basis, he assured. He said that private school owners should ensure the implementation of Supreme Court’s order regarding fee deduction; otherwise, legal action would be taken against them. He said that latest computer technology would be used to improve the student-teacher ratio in classrooms. This will greatly help to improve the quality of education, he hoped. He said that under e-transfer policy, teachers’ transfer will be made purely on merit and in a transparent manner. He said this initiative would help to curb the mafia which used to take bribe in posting/transfer. He said that modern software would be utilised for posting/ transfer of teachers. He said that under transfer policy, initial relief would be provided to the female teachers.

Murad said that new educational year would be started from 1st of April whereas enrolment campaign would be started on 1st of March. Similarly, summer vocation would be started from June 1st and will be continued till August 11. He said that work was speedily being done for curbing the narcotics menace in educational institutions.

He said that random blood and urine tests would be conducted and a comprehensive campaign would be launched in order to create awareness among the students. He said that cigarettes and betel-nut chewing shops in the 500 radius of schools would be closed down to save the students from such injurious things.