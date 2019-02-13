SHOs admonished

LAHORE: The DIG Operations, Lahore, admonished the SHOs of the Model Town division police for their inability and negligence with regard to arresting the proclaimed offenders of B category.

He said the SDPOs of divisional circles would be considered responsible for poor performance of their SHOs. All the SDPOs and SHOs have been directed to strictly implement the ban on kite flying and wheelie. He also directed the officers to ensure implementation of the Punjab Loudspeaker Act, install CCTV cameras at all the underpasses in consultation with Punjab Safe Cites Authority and launch a crackdown on top 500 target offenders. The DIG said 400 motorcycles along with 3,000 additional police officials would be provided to different police stations of the City and 200 new beats would also be made. He said the funds for the improvement of model police stations of the division had also been approved.