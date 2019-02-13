Food security

According to a report of the International Food Policy Research Institute, Pakistan is standing at 106 among 119 developing countries, as the nation faces starvation and lags behind India and even most of the African states.

It seems that the authorities concerned are completely unable to deal with these challenges. It is the responsibility of the Sindh government to provide basic facilities like food, water and other essential ingredients for life in deserted and remote areas of the country and assist people.

Siraj Ahmed Narejo

Larkana