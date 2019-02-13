Unfit to drink

In 2018, samples of drinking water from Civil Hospital Naushahro Feroze were sent to the Pakistan Council Of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) on the direction of the Sindh water commission formed by the Sindh High Court. The PCRWR reports found the water unfit for drinking purposes. The water’s TDS level (which should ideally be up to 1,000 mg/l) was somewhere at 2,368. The amount of sulphate was 780 which should be 250. This is the state of drinking water kept at the main OPD and the CCU. Also, the water supplied to the general ward was also found impure.

The hardness of this water was 710 (while the limit is 500). This shows the inefficiency of the healthcare department. More than 1,500 patients visit the hospital on a daily basis. Patients and their attendants drink impure water and fall ill. The administration has not taken any action to purify water. The higher authorities should take action in this regard.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Memon

Naushahro Feroze