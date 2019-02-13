close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
February 13, 2019

Industrial growth

Newspost

February 13, 2019

After around a century of successful breakthroughs after the Industrial Revolution, the economies of the world have realised that development is a multidimensional process. Following this new and sustainable concept of development, many countries started focusing on non-economic factors, along with economic variables, and achieved mature growth of development. Unfortunately, the government of Pakistan only seems to be more inclined towards monetary growth.

Presently in Pakistan, rule of law is in a deplorable state as people are being killed and murdered brutally on the roads, the rate of illiteracy is increasing, the situation of healthcare is alarming, and people are generally not happy with the way they live and with the way they are being ruled. With these situations being carried out in the future, Pakistan will make no difference in its development.

Fahad Khan

Naudero

