The cheating culture

The BSc exams for the Sukkur board started on February 7. As in previous examination sessions, students continue to cheat with impunity. In fact, the situation seems to have worsened over time as adequate checks and balances have yet to be maintained.

Even in Naya Pakistan, nothing new has been done to stop people from cheating during exams. We must understand that the government as well as parents and teachers are equally responsible for the prevalence of cheating among students. In most cases, students are encouraged to cheat because their parents expect them to do exceedingly well in their exams. The government and society as a whole should play a role to put an end of the culture of cheating.

Uzma Ashraf

Thari Mirwah