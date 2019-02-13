Arsenal’s Ramsey signs four-year Juventus deal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MILAN: Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has signed a four-year deal to join Juventus on a free transfer from next July, the Italian champions said on Monday.
The 28-year-old Wales international will arrive in northern Italy on July 1 with his contract running until June 30, 2023.As his contract will have ended, Arsenal will not be entitled to a transfer fee.
“As a result of the registration of the player, Juventus will incur additional costs of 3.7 million euros ($4.1 million), to be paid by July 10,” the Serie A champions said.The move brings to an end Ramsey’s 11-year spell with the Gunners having moved from Cardiff City in 2008.
Over the past decade he has played 256 Premier League games, scoring 38 top-flight goals.He also had two loan spells at Nottingham Forest in 2010, and back at former club, Cardiff in 2011.
